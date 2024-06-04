Data & trends that will define 2024 season: Elite offenses are weaponizing full speed motion

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series by taking a look at how the most innovative and elite offenses in the NFL are implementing full speed motion into their schemes. Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris joins the pod to breakdown the explosion of full speed motion usage in 2023 and which team's could weaponize it even further in 2024.

(2:00) - Data & Trend Series: Full speed motion is exploding in usage for the NFL's top offenses

(9:58) - How the top offensive minds in the NFL are weaponizing full speed motion

(19:45) - There's a stark contrasts in play-callers that 'get it' and don't in the NFL right now

(25:20) - Is it better to be the WR in motion or the WR behind the motion? How important is QB buy-in on motion?

(33:20) - Miami Dolphins: What more innovations will we see from them in speed motion?

(41:50) - Green Bay Packers: Could motion usage help clear up WR room?

(52:00) - New Orleans Saints: Can new OC unlock Rasheed Shaheed with motion concepts?

(56:40) - Tennessee Titans: Could be a sneaky innovative, fun offense this year

(1:00:05) - Philadelphia Eagles: WIll Jalen Hurts boom or bust with Kellen Moore?

(1:06:45) - Pittsburgh Steelers: Will Arthur Smith use motion to unlock run game?

