DaVante Adams blasts Bills S Taylor Rapp after hit that knocked him out of Week 2: 'Out of control'

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams had his Week 2 end in the concussion protocol. Three days later, he's not too happy with how he got there.

The All-Pro exited in the fourth quarter from a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bills safety Taylor Rapp, who reached Adams at full speed as the double-covered receiver fell to the ground on a deep pass attempt.

Rapp was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Adams did not return to the game, but he made it through the concussion protocol and was back at practice Wednesday. He finished the game with six catches on eight targets for 84 yards and a touchdown.

When speaking with reporters Wednesday, Adams had some harsh words about Rapp and the kind of player he is. Via ESPN:

"Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously," Adams said. "But, certain players play a certain way, too. Some people, out of control, they fly around, they don't really have much true purpose out there. I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field.

"That's the kind of stuff that contributes to you not being on the field. That's why you're in when you're blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game. Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he'll see the field. Until then, he'll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess."

Rapp is in his fifth season in the NFL, spending the first four with the Los Angeles Rams. A Super Bowl champion in the 2021-22 season, Rapp joined the Bills last offseason on a one-year, $1.77 million contract.