Davante Adams' top trade destinations are reportedly Jets, Saints: Could he play with Aaron Rodgers again?

The Davante Adams-Las Vegas Raiders relationship has not worked out, and now the wide receiver would reportedly prefer to be traded. But where? A new report revealed that Adams' top landing spots are ones with familiar faces.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Adams would prefer to play for the New York Jets or New Orleans Saints because he's familiar with their quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers on the Jets, and Derek Carr on the Saints.

Adams spent eight seasons catching passes from Rodgers when they were both with the Green Bay Packers. They became a dynamic duo on the field, and Rodgers continues to speak well of Adams whenever he has the chance.

As for the Saints, Adams knows Carr well. The two played together at Fresno State, and playing with Carr again is reportedly one of the reasons Adams agreed to the blockbuster trade that took him from Green Bay to Las Vegas in 2022. But the two only got to spend one season together before the Raiders broke them up, releasing Carr following a 6-11 season.

The Saints have one other staff member who could tip the scale in their favor: their wide receivers coach Keith Williams. According to Schefter, Williams has worked with Adams as his personal wide receiver coach, and has even referred to Williams as his mentor.

Of the two teams, the Jets make the most sense for Adams and the Raiders. He'd fit in the best there, and won't have to worry about getting the ball, since his good friend Rodgers is there to feed him. And furthermore, Rodgers needs a partner in New York to help him reach his full potential, someone he trusts, someone who knows him well, and someone he's comfortable throwing the ball to repeatedly. That's Adams to a T. The Jets also have considerable salary cap room ($15.3 million) while the Saints do not ($2.3 million).

A trade seems to be the likeliest outcome of of this breakup, but the timeline is murky so far. Will we see him on the Jets soon, or is he destined to become part of another team?