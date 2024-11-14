Dave Sims to be Yankees' new radio voice, replacing John Sterling: Report

The New York Yankees have a new voice for their radio broadcasts, bringing in a broadcaster who's beloved throughout the sport.

Dave Sims is reportedly close to an agreement to become the team's new play-by-play broadcaster on WFAN, as first reported by the New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel. A verbal agreement is already in place and a two-year deal is expected to be signed soon, according to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.

Sims, 71, has called games on the Seattle Mariners' TV broadcasts for the past 17 seasons. He replaces John Sterling, who retired from the radio booth early last season after 35 years due to health concerns. Sims will partner with Suzyn Waldman on the radio broadcasts.

Last season, Justin Shackil called most of the Yankees games on radio with Waldman with Emmanuel Berbari also part of the mix. Rickie Ricardo, who calls the Yankees' Spanish language broadcasts, was also reportedly under consideration.

For Sims, calling the Yankees is a return to New York, where he began his media career as a reporter for the New York Daily News. He then moved to radio as the host of WNBC's "SportsNight" and eventually co-hosted the WFAN midday show with Ed Coleman. Additionally, he was a weekend sports anchor at WCBS and a host for the New York Knicks' radio broadcasts.

During his career, Sims also covered track and field for NBC during the 1988 Summer Olympics, called college basketball for Fox and FS1, and broadcasted NFL games, including "Sunday Night Football," for Westwood One.

Sims began calling baseball telecasts for ESPN before joining Root Sports' Mariners broadcast team in 2007. He is one of 10 finalists (along with Sterling) for the 2025 Ford C. Frick Award, presented the Baseball Hall of Fame for excellence in baseball broadcasting.

In 2012, Sims called two perfect games — first by Philip Humber, then Felix Hernandez — and one Mariners' run to the postseason in 2022. Yankees fans certainly hope he'll call many more postseason runs for their team.