Deion Sanders underwent successful blood clot surgery to improve foot circulation

Coach Prime is fine.

Deion Sanders underwent successful surgery Friday night to fix a blood clot issue that had affected circulation in his foot. His girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds posted an update on Instagram after the surgery.

Sanders, who became the head coach at Colorado earlier this year, has dealt with health issues stemming from poor blood flow recently. He had this surgery in order to stave off potentially needing to amputate his foot. Sanders had two toes amputated during his time at Jackson State after blood clot issues.

Now it appears as though Sanders will soon be fully recovered for his first season with the Buffaloes — one that will begin with a fair share of hype and criticisms after he left HBCU Jackson State with a 27-6 record. Nearly 20 players left Colorado for the transfer portal after Sanders effectively told them to earlier this year while around 45,000 spectators attended the Buffaloes' spring game. Colorado will also get a lot of national attention on television as well in Sanders' first season at the helm.