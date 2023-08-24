DeMarcus Ware will be inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2023, Jimmy Johnson left waiting again

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to leave Jimmy Johnson in limbo. Jones announced Wednesday that DeMarcus Ware will be the only person inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2023.

Ware, now 41, spent nine of his 12 NFL seasons with the Cowboys. He is more than deserving of the honor. Ware made six Pro Bowls and was a four-time All-Pro with the franchise. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that DeMarcus Ware will be the only inductee into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2023. So Jimmy Johnson, whom Jones told on national television in August 2021 that he’d join the Ring of Honor someday, will wait longer. pic.twitter.com/pSnwZ1tny7 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 23, 2023

While Ware deserves recognition, Johnson's absence will draw the most attention. Johnson helped lead the team to two Super Bowl titles in the '90s. He posted a .550 winning percentage in five seasons with the team.

Johnson and Jones haven't been on the best terms since Johnson left the team after the 1993 NFL season. For years following that split, the two publicly ripped each other. Jones called out Johnson for being disloyal and Johnson called Jones a "rich a**hole."

Things started to get better around 2017. The two reunited during the Cowboys' 25th Super Bowl anniversary. Jones eventually admitted he messed up the relationship.

During a Fox broadcast in 2021, Jones said Johnson would one day be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Jones appeared on the broadcast just days before Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When asked, Jones said Johnson would eventually be a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Johnson quipped, "While I'm alive?"

Former @dallascowboys QB @TroyAikman and current owner Jerry Jones join the set to talk with new Hall of Famer @JimmyJohnson and inform him that he will be joining the Cowboys Ring of Honor! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bINdwBiikw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 5, 2021

Things have only gone downhill since then. In 2022, Johnson said he hadn't heard anything about a potential induction. Jones defended his inaction saying Johnson's "sniveling" wouldn't help his case.

Wednesday's announcement proves Jones will continue to do things on his own terms. Johnson may eventually get the call, but one wonders whether his quip about being alive when that day comes wasn't meant to be funny.