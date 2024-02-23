Denver Broncos 2024 NFL offseason primer: How will Russell Wilson situation resolve itself?

Denver Broncos' 2023 season: 8-9, missed playoffs

Overview: Sean Payton's first season in Denver was anything but quiet. The Broncos gave up 70 points in September, then got it together and made a playoff push, then ultimately finished 8-9 and barely missed out on the postseason. But they also had a controversy with entrenched starting quarterback Russell Wilson, benching him before Week 17 clearing the way for the two to split up this offseason.

The only problem? The Broncos aren't exactly in a great place with their cap space as is, and getting rid of Wilson is going to cost them. All signs are pointing toward a massive teardown in Denver as Payton and the newer ownership group get to shape the future of this franchise.

Key free agents

LB Josey JewellK Wil Lutz

Who's in/out: The Broncos don't have too many free agents walking out the door, but they may want to bring back kicker Wil Lutz, who had a nice bounceback campaign in his first year with the Broncos. Lutz completed 88.2% of his kicks after making only 74.2% the year before.

Key free agent needs

QuarterbackEdgeCornerback

Why the holes? If (or when) they figure out how to move on from Wilson, the Broncos are going to have a huge hole to fill at quarterback. Even if the team does bring back Jarrett Stidham, they need to add someone else credible to that spot. There's also room to upgrade the secondary around star cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Do they have the money?

Not yet! According to Spotrac, the Broncos are $32.3 million over the projected 2024 cap space, giving them some tough decisions ahead as they figure out what to do with Russell Wilson.

Potential notable cuts

QB Russell WilsonOT Garett BollesS Justin Simmons

Why they might be gone: Wilson's relationship with the Broncos is probably too far gone, and with his play in recent years they might just have to designate him as a post-June 1 cut and eat the dead cap hits over the next couple of seasons. Garett Bolles ($20 million cap hit if on roster) and Justin Simmons ($18.25 million) have been quality players for the team, but they might end up cap casualties for a team that's going to be bad in 2024.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 15 3rd round: No. 764th round (from Dolphins)5th round (from Jets)7th round (from Rams)

Good draft fit

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Why him? Unless the Broncos are going to trade up to the very top of the draft and hastily spend future draft assets, they'll likely have to wait for the second tier of quarterback prospects. J.J. McCarthy doesn't play an exciting game, but he might have enough talent to become a stable starting quarterback in the NFL.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Denver is much closer to a blank slate on offense than many realize. The receiver room still doesn't have a quality starter beyond Courtland Sutton. Greg Dulcich barely played in Year 2 at tight end. Javonte Williams should be better one year removed from a serious knee injury, but it's unclear how committed this coaching staff is committed to him as a clear workhorse. We still don't know exactly where Sean Payton's vision for this offense lies as he prepares for his second season. I probably won't spend much time investing in the discovery journey unless there is a home-run quarterback behind center. — Matt Harmon