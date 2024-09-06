Derrick Henry starts Ravens career with first TD of the NFL season vs. Chiefs

Welcome to the Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry.

The two-time rushing champ joined the Ravens this offseason after eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He kicked off his Ravens career by scoring the first touchdown of the NFL season.

Henry plowed through the Kansas City Chiefs defense for a five-yard touchdown on the first drive of Thursday's NFL season opener against Kansas City.

First drive of the season

First TD of the season

First Derrick Henry TD as a Raven



👀👀👀



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/QdWUZghKEg — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 6, 2024

The score capped an opening drive heavy on Henry. The drive took 11 plays and spanned 70 yards. Henry carried the ball on five of those plays, tallying 17 rushing yards.