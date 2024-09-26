National

Derrick Rose retires: Best moments from his 16-year career

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Utah Jazz v Minnesota Timberwolves MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 31: Derrick Rose #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates a play during the fourth quarter of the game against the Utah Jazz on October 31, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rose scored 50 points. The Timberwolves defeated the Jazz 128-125. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Derrick Rose, 16-year NBA veteran, 2009 Rookie of the Year, and 2011 MVP, announced his retirement from professional basketball on Thursday. And NBA players like Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks are paying tribute to him.

While he may no longer be contributing on the court, Rose leaves a legacy behind that is uniquely his. Let's take a look at some of the best moments from his career.

Drafted first overall in 2008

Born and raised in Chicago, Rose getting drafted first overall by his hometown Chicago Bulls in 2008 was straight out of a storybook.

Wins Rookie of the Year in 2009

The storybook continued during the 2008-09 NBA season. He won Rookie of the Year, and had a dynamite playoff debut.

Becomes youngest player in NBA history to win MVP in 2011

Just two years after winning Rookie of the Year, Rose — just 22 at the time — had a monster season.

His exceptional season won him the MVP in 2011, and he remains the youngest player to ever win the award.

Sinks buzzer beater against the Cavs in 2015 playoffs

The Bulls were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015 playoffs, but not before Rose stole a win for the Bulls with a Game 3 buzzer beater.

Scores a career-high 50 points against the Jazz in 2018

Rose, who by 2017 had endured four knee surgeries over the course of his career, came alive on October 31, 2018 against the Utah Jazz. He dropped a career-high 50 points that night, which turned out to be incredibly emotional for him.

According to Rose's teammate Jeff Teague, Rose said before the game he was going to score 50 on the Jazz. And as he got closer and closer, the entire Timberwolves team began to break out in tears watching their teammate, who had been through so much, own the court like that.

