Deshaun Watson throws ball backward on busted play, draws ire of Browns fans

The Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract when they acquired him from the Houston Texans.

This is not the type of play they had in mind when they inked that deal.

Watson and the Browns took on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, a week after a demoralizing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the game tied at 3-3 in the second quarter, the Browns faced a first-and-10 from near midfield.

Watson faced immediate pressure on a Titans blitz. He escaped the grasp of blitzing linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. But he was immediately grabbed by defensive lineman Denico Autry. Instead of taking the sack, Watson opted to get rid of the ball. But he threw it in the wrong direction.

As Autry took him to the turf, Watson slung the ball seven yards back toward Cleveland's own end zone. Fortunately for Cleveland, wide receiver Elijah Moore remained in the backfield and recovered the ball.

Deshaun Watson ...pic.twitter.com/orxHqdMMPC — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 24, 2023

The play was officially ruled a sack and a fumble by Watson that resulted in a 16-yard loss. But that was very clearly an intentional throw in a moment of panic by Watson.

Whether he knew what direction he was facing wasn't clear, but it's not the type of decision one expects from an NFL quarterback. Browns fans certainly didn't approve and let him know with a cascade of boos from the stands of Cleveland Browns Stadium.

It's been a rough start in Cleveland for Watson, who completed a career-low 58.2% of his passes with seven touchdowns in five interceptions in six games last season after he returned from an eight-game NFL suspension. Through Cleveland's first two games this season, Watson's completion rate dipped to 55.1%.

Browns fans got a reprieve from the poor play to finish the drive. A play after the 16-yard loss, the Browns picked up 37 yards and a first down on pass interference on a deep ball from Watson to Amari Cooper. Watson then capped the drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jerome Ford.