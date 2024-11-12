Diego Pavia sues the NCAA & a must-win game for Georgia vs. Tennessee | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to two make or break matchups for Week 12. They discuss massive playoff implications for Georgia vs. Tennessee and bowl eligibility for USC vs. Nebraska.

Additionally, they cover the recent news of Vanderbilt starting quarterback Diego Pavia suing the NCAA for extra eligibility for JUCO recruits. They discuss the implications this will have on the future of eligibility for college athletes. They also touch on two recent basketball stories of Auburn's airplane antics and Florida head coach Todd Golden being investigated for Title IX violations.

They close out the show with a ridiculous new sport they're playing in Russia and a ridiculous debacle for a funeral service in Poland.

(0:58) Georgia vs Tennessee

(19:35) USC vs Nebraska

(26:01) Money Moves: Diego Pavia sues the NCAA

(41:20) Auburn's airplane antics

(45:23) Florida MBB HC being investigated

(48:52) Chess Boxing

(54:14) People's Court: Funeral service debacle

