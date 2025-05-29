Do Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves have another level to offer in fantasy and reality next NBA season?

The playoffs are where stars rise and weaknesses get exposed. For every team sent packing, we'll analyze the standout players primed for growth and a major question mark that could impact the team's fantasy value ahead of the 2025-26 season. Up next, the Minnesota Timberwolves ...

Making consecutive trips to the Western Conference finals is an accomplishment, not a disappointment. The Wolves were one of the best teams during the final quarter of the NBA regular season and won a couple of rounds in decisive fashion. The unexpected run ended on Wednesday night, as the Oklahoma City Thunder completed the gentlemen's sweep over Minnesota, closing them out in a 124-94 blowout in OKC. That's no knock on the Wolves, as they inevitably had to face off against the NBA's best who were an unstoppable force on both ends all season long. Still, there's a lot to like about the Timberwolves moving forward.

Anthony Edwards trending toward first-round status

I'm not engaging in the exhaustive debate on whether he should or shouldn't be the face of the league. What I do know is that Ant-Man has taken major strides year-over-year and is quickly establishing himself as a star in real life and fantasy.

He led the league in 3s made and put up career-highs in points and shooting efficiency (59.5 TS%). He sported a 30-plus percent usage rate again, only adding to his versatility as a secondary playmaker. The high turnover rate is baked into his floor price, and its worth noting that he received a few votes for the NBA's All-Defensive Team.

I have Edwards as a top-15 option in most points and 9-category formats when factoring his durability —playing 79 games in three consecutive seasons and never less than 72 games per year in his career. Edwards’ offensive growth, highlighted by improvements in assist rate and shot selection, signals continued upside in both scoring and secondary stat contributions.

Jaden McDaniels making a name for himself

McDaniels was a hidden gem in fantasy this season, returning a seventh-round value after going undrafted in 68% of Yahoo leagues. Since he's not a volume scorer who carries a sub-20% usage rate, his skillset caters more to category over points leagues. That aside, his postseason play showed he can turn up offensively when given the chance.

Jaden McDaniels this season➡️playoffs:



12.2 ➡️ 15.4 PPG

5.7 ➡️ 6.1 RPG

1.3 ➡️ 1.4 SPG

47.7 ➡️ 55.4 FG%



— StatMuse (@statmuse) May 20, 2025

McDaniels doesn't hurt you anywhere — he's efficient, gets stocks and has a low turnover rate. He's a core member of the Wolves' future and any bump in production would have him replicating a top-80 type of season. I'm in on him being an option in the seventh round.

Julius Randle: $30.9 million question mark

Then there's Julius Randle — the wildcard. With a $30.9 million player option looming, his decision to stay or test the waters will be another situation to monitor this offseason.

The Thunder managed to revert Randle back to Playoff Julius of the Knicks in this series, holding him to two of his worst scoring performances of his postseason career. Those down moments shouldn't minimize his overall impact in the postseason, though. He was arguably the Wolves' most consistent player prior to the OKC series.

— Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) May 9, 2025

When it comes to fantasy, however, he vastly underperformed, finishing six rounds lower than his average draft position (ADP) of 62. The production dropoff is understandable given the change in role and environment, but fantasy managers missed on a guy who typically has 20-10-5 upside. The usage rate remains strong, so a bounce back is more likely than not if he stays in the Twin Cities.

I'm more inclined to draft Randle around the sixth round in points leagues. Category formats? I'd avoid paying that cost.

Wolves areascending, but can they take next step?

It's a pivotal offseason for Minnesota, especially following another Western Conference finals exit, where it's clear that tweaks are necessary to become a champion. The rotation could undergo some significant changes with Naz Reid's imminent extension, Nickeil Alexander-Walker's impending free agency, and, of course, Randle's player option. Still, the Timberwolves had four players inside the top 100, proving they're a solid place to glean fantasy value.