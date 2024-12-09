Dodgers reportedly signing OF Michael Conforto to 1-year, $17 million deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added a new outfielder to their roster.

The Dodgers struck a one-year, $17 million deal with Michael Conforto on Sunday night, according to multiple reports.

The Dodgers have agreed to a deal with Michael Conforto, per sources. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 9, 2024

Conforto spent the last two seasons with the San Francisco Giants, who he signed with after missing the 2022 campaign with a shoulder injury. He held a .237 batting average with 66 RBI and 20 home runs. It marked the healthiest season Conforto has had in the league since 2019, other than a brief hamstring strain he sustained in May. Conforto signed a two-year, $36 million deal with the Giants ahead of the 2023 campaign. The Giants went 80-82 last season and missed the playoffs for a third straight year.

Conforto will now join a Dodgers team fresh off their World Series run. The Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 4-1 last month to claim their eighth title and first since 2020. The team has made several significant offseason moves already, too, including signing pitcher Blake Snell to a $182 million deal and reaching a $74 million contract extension with utility man Tommy Edman.

And, despite the fact that the Dodgers have already spent $256 million this offseason, the team is apparently nowhere close to finished.

