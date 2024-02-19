Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani won't play in spring training opener, but 'he's ahead of schedule' in recovery

While things are apparently going well at spring training, Shohei Ohtani isn’t ready to take the field just yet.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed on Sunday that Ohtani won’t play in their spring training opener against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, according to The Associated Press. Ohtani didn’t participate in live batting practice on Sunday, either, as he’s still recovering from elbow surgery.

"He's a lot further along than I think any of us — maybe not named Shohei — would have expected," Roberts said on Saturday, via The Associated Press. "He's worked really hard, very diligent in his work, so he's ahead of schedule.

“What that means as far as when he’s going to play in a Cactus League game, I don’t know that answer. But it just seems like every single day, he keeps better and feels real good.”

Ohtani joined the Dodgers in December and signed a record 10-year, $700 million deal with the team. He underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his pitching elbow in September, however, and he's not expected to pitch again until the 2025 season.

The 29-year-old, though, is planning to play as the Dodgers' designated hitter this season. He's attempting to be ready for their season opener against the Padres on March 20 in South Korea, too. He said earlier this month that he felt like he was "already swinging close to 100%," and he backed that up with a wild batting practice last week where he reportedly hit 10 home runs on just 21 swings.

Ohtani, who spent his first six years in the league with the Los Angeles Angels, had 44 home runs and 95 RBI last season, both of which were just shy of his career highs. The two-time MVP has hit .274 in his career, and he had a league-best 1.055 OPS last season.

If Ohtani isn’t ready for the Dodgers’ two games in South Korea, which are nearly one month away, the team will resume their schedule on March 28 in the United States.