Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow goes back on injured list, this time with elbow tendinitis

For the second time in just over five weeks, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going on the injured list.

Glasnow was placed on the 15-day IL with elbow tendonitis. That follows him going to the IL on July 9 with back tightness.

Justin Wrobleski was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Glasnow's spot on the roster and started Friday's matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals. In his previous stint with the Dodgers this season, the left-hander made four starts, compiling a 4.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 20 innings. Wrobleski was sent back to the minors when the Dodgers added Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline.

