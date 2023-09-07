Domestic violence charges against Aces G Riquna Williams dropped after alleged victim stops cooperating

A Las Vegas judge dropped domestic violence charges against Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams after the alleged victim, her wife, stopped cooperating with prosecutors.

Williams was arrested on July 26 on three felony counts of strangulation, one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of coercion and four misdemeanor counts of domestic battery. The Associated Press reports that Deputy Clark County District Attorney Taylor Reeves told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Wilson on Thursday that prosecutors have not been able to reach Williams' wife.

“She stopped responding to our office,” Reeves said in court ahead of a preliminary hearing that would have determined if the case should go to trial.

Wilson then dropped the charges against Williams, released her from home detention and GPS monitoring and lifted bans on travel and alcohol use.

Per a police report, the alleged assault took place after Williams accused her wife of infidelity. Per the report as cited by ESPN, Williams allegedly punched, kicked and attempted to strangle her. Police cited injuries to the alleged victim's throat, eyebrow area and thumb, per the report.

Williams was previously suspended 10 games in 2019 after separate allegations of domestic violence while a member of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Williams, 33, hadn't played this season prior to her arrest because of a back injury. The Aces announced after her arrest that Williams would be "precluded from team activities." Williams' attorney Brandon Albright told reporters after the decision that her desire is to rejoin the team.

“It’s our hope that in short order she’ll be able to join her team,” Albright said.

The Aces have not publicly addressed her status since Thursday's legal decision.

Williams, 33, averaged 6.7 points, two rebounds and 2.1 assists in 18 minutes per game as a backup guard during the Aces' run to the WNBA championship last season. The Aces have the best record in the league at 32-6 with two games remaining in the regular season.