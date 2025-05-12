Donovan Mitchell reportedly a game-time decision for Game 5 after re-aggravating an ankle injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers got bad news Monday, but it's not the worst case scenario. Donovan Mitchell did re-aggravate an ankle injury during the team's 129-109 loss in Game 4 vs. the Indiana Pacers, but it's possible he will play in Game 5.

Donovan is considered a game-time decision ahead of Game 5 on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

"Donovan Mitchell had an MRI today and he has been diagnosed with a reaggravation of an ankle injury..



I'm told that he's gonna be a game-time decision for game five" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vzgaFl8dja — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 12, 2025

Donovan left Sunday's contest while warming up for the second half. While taking shots on the court, Donovan appeared to tweak his ankle. He did not play in the second half due to the injury.

After the contest, Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said Mitchell would undergo an MRI on Monday.

