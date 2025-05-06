Draymond Green rips Dillon Brooks for not shaking hands with Warriors: 'Nobody on the court respects you'

Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green is always going to speak his mind. Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks is always going to antagonize. It makes for an oil and water situation.

So it should come as no surprise that Green had something to say about Brooks after the Warriors took down the Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoff. It was a contentious series, with Brooks essentially admitting he was trying to re-aggravate Stephen Curry's thumb injury with every shot.

That irked Green, but what really set him off was Brooks' refusal to shake the Warriors' hands once the series ended. Following the Warriors' 103-89 win in Game 7, Brooks ran off the court without acknowledging the Warriors.

Green took Brooks to task for that decision during Tuesday's appearance on "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis."

"Dillon Brooks ran off the court. So, when I say you see what guys is made of, he ran off the court. Ain't shake nobody up. You admitted you were trying to hurt Steph's hand. Which, fine by me, bro. I get it, we all get it when you hoop.

"If you're gonna be on that type of time, wear shades in the press conference. You going to be talking, you going to be Mr. Big Bad Wolf. Don't lose and then not face the music. Don't be that guy. Because, again, you lose a lot of respect for guys in that moment."

Green wasn't done there. Later in the conversation, Green said no one on the court respects Brooks due to the way he acts.

"Dillon Brooks couldn't come through in this series, in large part because nobody on the court respects you. So anything you do, the way it's going to be looked at, the way it's going to be received, it ain't beneficial to your team when you're trying to win championships.

"When you're trying to compete at the highest level and you're that type of guy, it ain't beneficial to your team and it catch you in the ear."

Brooks is known for his defensive prowess, and his ability to get under an opponent's skin. The series with the Warriors is far from the first time Brooks irked an opponent. He made waves with the Memphis Grizzlies for his heated matchups with LeBron James in the playoffs. Brooks trash talked James and even managed to get ejected after a low blow on the Lakers' superstar.

Once Brooks hit free agency, the Grizzlies leaked that they had no interest in signing Brooks to a long-term deal, a surprising — and telling — admission.

That didn't stop the Rockets from handing Brooks a four-year, $86 million contract. Brooks has lived up to that deal, putting up his usual numbers while locking down opposing scorers.

But for everything he does well — including frustrating his opponents — Brooks' schtick doesn't age well when his team falls flat. It doesn't help that Brooks seemingly makes things worse with the way he handles those losses.