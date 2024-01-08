Draymond mulls retirement, Spurs regroup around Wembanyama & the Bucks have issues | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jared Greenberg from NBATV and TNT to talk about Bob Myers leaving for the NFL, Draymond Green considering retirement and more.

First, the guys discuss the news that former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers has been hired by the Washington Commanders of the NFL and wonder what it means for the NBA and for other agents that have connections across sports.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 2nd in the Eastern Conference but admitted that they have some serious issues that need to be worked out before the playoffs when they lost to the Houston Rockets on Monday. Jared explains what their biggest issues are while Vinnie wonders what they could add at the trade deadline to fix them.

News broke during the recording that Draymond Green had to be talked out of retiring during his suspension by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. While Vinnie wonders what comes next with Draymond, Jared explains why it might actually be a good idea for everyone if Draymond walks away from the game.

Jared Greenberg explains the shift in philosophy that’s happening with the San Antonio Spurs around Victor Wembanyama before the guys discuss Sunday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, which showed worrying signs for both LeBron James’ team and Kawhi Leonard’s health.

