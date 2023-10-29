Eagles' goal line fumble proves even they can screw up 'Brotherly Shove'

The Philadelphia Eagles are usually unstoppable when they deploy their signature play, the "Brotherly Shove" (also known as the "tush push"). So unstoppable that some people want it banned.

But not even the Eagles get it right all the time.

Against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, the Eagles fumbled at the goal line while trying to force quarterback Jalen Hurts into the end zone.

That wasn't the first time the Eagles screwed up and wasted a touchdown opportunity against the Commanders. Earlier in the game, after the Eagles had spent nearly six minutes driving the ball 60 yards downfield, running back Kenneth Gainwell fumbled at the five-yard line.

COMMANDERS GET THE TAKEAWAY pic.twitter.com/FO1hr9Uapi — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 29, 2023

Philly's struggles against Washington aren't new. For some reason, the Eagles routinely stink when they play the Commanders. It doesn't always happen, but been it's pretty frequent in recent history. The Commanders inexplicably dealt the Eagles their first loss of the 2022 season in Week 10. The same thing almost happened in Week 4 this year, when the Eagles needed overtime to put the hapless Commanders away.

Those two goal line turnovers may come back to haunt the Eagles by the time the final whistle blows. Despite two incredible touchdown catches from wide receiver A.J. Brown, the Commanders have led nearly the entire game. The score is tied 24-24 in the fourth quarter.