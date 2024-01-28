Eagles to hire former Cowboys, Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore will be the Philadelphia Eagles' third offensive coordinator in three years, Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein confirmed.

Conversely, Moore will be joining his third team in three years.

Moore previously worked as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, but will move on after the team's firing of Brandon Staley and hiring of Jim Harbaugh as head coach. Harbaugh will presumably want to hire his own offensive coordinator in Los Angeles.

The Eagles have already made a switch at defensive coordinator, hiring former Miami Dolphins DC Vic Fangio.

Before the Chargers, Moore coached for the Eagles' division rival Dallas Cowboys from his retirement as a player in 2018 up to 2022. He was promoted to offensive coordinator after one season as quarterbacks coach and worked under both Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy.

Moore's offenses led the NFL in yards gained twice and ranked in the top 10 in points gained three times in four years. Despite that success, Moore and the Cowboys opted to part ways after 2022, with some indication of philosophical differences from McCarthy:

"I've been where Kellen has been," McCarthy said. "Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up. But I want to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. Think when you're a coordinator, you know but you're in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play-caller, you're a little more in tune."

McCarthy, who avoided a firing after a disastrous end to the season against the Green Bay Packers, will now face Moore's offense twice next year, and possibly beyond.

The Eagles had an even more disastrous end to the season, finishing the season on a 1-6 skid before losing in the wild-card round. The team dumped first-year offensive coordinator Brian Johnson after its elimination despite ranking seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Before hiring Moore, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was blunt in what they were looking for in Johnson's replacement:

"Obviously, with the 1-6 finish, there were things that got stale," Sirianni said. "This new person coming is meant to take away the staleness."

The Eagles have one of the most talented group of weapons in the NFL with quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Moore will now be tasked with innovating on an offense that saw plenty of success under the coordinator who preceded Johnson, current Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen.