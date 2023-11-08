Early season surprises including CP3, Luka & Dillon Brooks | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Vincent Goodwill goes through some of the teams and players that have surprised him the most through the first two weeks of the NBA regular season.

We start off with the Golden State Warriors, who seem to have already found a good rhythm after adding Chris Paul to their team, and there’s plenty of reason to believe that they’re only going to get better as time goes on.

Next up is Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Has the front office finally built a team around Luka that allows him to hit that MVP level we’ve been waiting for?

Dillon Brooks looked like a different player on Team Canada and has continued his red hot shooting to start his career with the Houston Rockets. Vince wonders if maybe the Memphis Grizzlies shouldn’t have been so quick to give up on Brooks after last season.

Finally, the Chicago Bulls are missing something. That something is probably Lonzo Ball, but with his future being a mystery, the Bulls are in a place where they might have to decide which direction they want to go in next. The start of the season has looked ugly for them.

