Elly De La Cruz obliterates hardest-hit Reds ball in years to the back row for first career home run

This is why the Cincinnati Reds called up Elly De La Cruz.

A day after he was promoted from Triple-A Louisville, De La Cruz was hitting cleanup Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. With Noah Syndergaard on the mound and a man on second, De La Cruz faced an 0-1 pitch. Syndergaard threw a 92 mph fastball that grazed the top inside corner of the strike zone. De La Cruz absolutely obliterated it.

ELLY DE LA CRUZ CRUSHED

458 ft

458 ft

114.8 mph

The switch hitter launched the ball over the right-field wall at the Great American Ball Park and deep into the stands. There, it evaded the grasp of a hopeful fan and bounced off the very back row of seats. The mammoth home run tied the game at 2-2. It also continued De La Cruz's early assault on the Reds record book.

Per Statcast, the 458-foot home run left his bat traveling 114.8 mph. That makes it the hardest hit ball by a Reds player since 2019 and the fourth-hardest hit by a Red since Statcast began tracking exit velocity in 2015.

The hit marks the second time in two days that De La Cruz has made his significant mark on a baseball. During his MLB debut on Tuesday — also hitting cleanup — he hit a 112-mph double to the center field wall. Until Wednesday, that stood as the hardest-hit ball by a Reds player this season.

Elly De La Cruz's first career hit was the hardest-hit ball by a @Reds player this season.





He finished his debut hitting 1 for 3 with two walks, a double and a run scored in a 9-8 Reds victory over the Dodgers. There are surely more fireworks to come.

The 21-year-old infielder ranked anywhere from first to fourth in MLB prospect ranking has been smoking baseballs at every level. In a single game in Louisville, he hit three balls with a velocity of at least 116 mph. His hardest hit ball in that May 9 game traveled 118.8 mph for an RBI double. It was the hardest hit ball in Triple A or MLB this year.

Elly De La Cruz drills an RBI double 118.8 mph 🔥



That's the hardest-hit ball in Triple-A and the Majors this year.

While hard-hit balls are his calling card, De La Cruz is far from a one-act player. He possesses top-end speed on the base paths and one of the strongest arms in all of baseball. A 99.2 mph throw at Louisville in May was the fastest this year Triple-A or MLB.

Elly De La Cruz threw this ball 99.2 MPH across the diamond 🔥



The fastest throw by an infielder this year in Triple-A and MLB.

And did we mention that he's a switch hitter? We did. Well, it's worth repeating.

Enjoy, Reds fans. You've got a special player.