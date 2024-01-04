The Epstein list: Bill Clinton and Donald Trump appear in unsealed documents multiple times. Here's what we know.

Dozens of court documents related to the late convicted sex felon Jeffrey Epstein and unsealed Wednesday include the names of several prominent figures. Among them: former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

Neither Clinton nor Trump have been accused of any wrongdoing related to Epstein, who committed suicide in jail while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Where did the documents come from?

The documents — which total nearly 1,000 pages — were part of a defamation lawsuit brought against Epstein and his former girlfriend and convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, one of their accusers.

Giuffre claimed that while she was a teenager, Epstein and Maxwell pressured her into sexual encounters with powerful men, including Prince Andrew. Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement with Andrew, who denied her allegations.

What do they say about Clinton and Trump?

The newly unsealed documents include the transcript of a 2016 deposition in which a second accuser, identified as Johanna Sjoberg, testified that Epstein "said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls." She didn't elaborate.

Sjoberg testified that Epstein told her he would take her to Trump’s Atlantic City casino, but did not allege any wrongdoing. She also said in a deposition that Prince Andrew had inappropriately touched her at Epstein's mansion in New York.

In all, Clinton’s name appears 73 times in the documents unsealed Wednesday; Trump’s name appears four times.

What was Clinton’s relationship with Epstein?

In previously released court documents, Giuffre said that she met Clinton on Epstein’s private Caribbean island, but did not accuse him of any wrongdoing. Clinton, who has been photographed on Epstein's airplane, denied ever visiting the island.

In 2019, after Epstein was arraigned on federal sex-trafficking charges, Clinton’s office released a statement saying the former president knew "nothing about the terrible crimes” Epstein was accused of.

Epstein committed suicide in federal prison a month later.

What was Trump’s relationship with Epstein and Maxwell?

Trump and Epstein were longtime friends well before Trump became president.

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years,” Trump told New York magazine in 2002. “Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to state charges of soliciting and procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution. Under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement his attorneys cut with then Miami U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, Epstein was sentenced for 13 months in county jail, with daily work-release privileges, and a related federal probe into potential crimes was dropped. He was also required to reach financial settlements with dozens of his victims and register as a sex offender. Epstein could have faced up to life in prison if he had been convicted on federal charges.

In 2018, after the plea agreement was revealed in a bombshell Miami Herald report, Trump defended Acosta, then his labor secretary, but distanced himself from Epstein, saying he “wasn’t a big fan.”

In 2020, while Maxwell was awaiting trial for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, Trump was asked for his thoughts about the case.

"I don't know. I haven't really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach," Trump told reporters at the White House. "But I wish her well, whatever it is."

In 2021, Maxwell was convicted of helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. She was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.