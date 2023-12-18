Eric Montross, former UNC basketball star and NBA player, dies of cancer at 52

Eric Montross, the UNC basketball star in the early 1990s who went on to play in the NBA for nearly a decade, has died of cancer at age 52. His family made the announcement Monday.

"The family of Eric Montross (Laura, Sarah, Andrew, and Megan) is announcing that he passed away on Sunday, December 17, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill," the family said in a statement released by UNC Basketball. "Eric was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023, and his family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace."

Montross played for UNC from 1990 to 1994, and became a major figure in Tar Heels history. He was the starting center on legendary coach Dean Smith's 1993 NCAA championship team, which beat Michigan's Fab 5 in the title game. That same year, Montross was named first team All-ACC and Final Four all-tournament honors.

The Boston Celtics drafted Montross ninth overall in 1994, which was the start of his nine-year NBA career. He played for six teams , but spent the most time (nearly four seasons) with the Detroit Pistons. He retired in 2003 due to a foot issue.

Montross joined the Tar Heels Sports Network in 2005 as the color commentator for UNC men's basketball games, a position he held until his cancer diagnosis in March 2023.

"Heartbroken. Eric Montross was the nicest, kindest person one could ever know," Jay Bilas, ESPN college basketball analyst and friend, said on X (formerly known as Twitter). "A great player and champion, husband, father, friend, and a truly wonderful, beautiful soul."

Carolina Athletics echoed Bilas' sentiments in a statement released Monday morning.