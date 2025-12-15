Evacuations ordered in 3 south Seattle suburbs after levee fails after week of heavy rain

SEATTLE — Officials ordered immediate evacuations in three south Seattle suburbs Monday after a levee failed following a week of heavy rains.

The evacuation order from King County covered homes and businesses east of the Green River in parts of Kent, Auburn and Tukwila.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning covering nearly 47,000 people.

The levee breach followed a week of heavy rain and flooding that inundated communities, forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of people, and prompted scores of rescues throughout western Washington state

