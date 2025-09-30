Family says a Mexican man shot at a Dallas ICE facility has died, becoming attack's second victim

DALLAS — (AP) — A second detainee shot in an attack on a Dallas immigration field office last week has died, his family said Tuesday.

In a statement shared by the League of United Latin American Citizens, the family confirmed that Miguel Ángel García-Hernández, 32, succumbed to his injuries after being removed from life support.

The Mexican man was one of three detainees shot in the Sept. 24 attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas. That attack left one man dead and two other detainees critically wounded. Officials previously identified the man who was killed in the attack as Norlan Guzman-Fuentes.

Authorities have said the gunman, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, fired indiscriminately from a nearby rooftop. They said he hated the U.S. government and wanted to incite terror by killing federal agents. No ICE personnel were hurt in the shooting, and Jahn fatally shot himself following the assault.

The attack happened as heightened immigration enforcement has generated a backlash against ICE agents and stirred fear in immigrant communities across the country.

“My husband Miguel was a good man, a loving father, and the provider for our family,” Stephany Gauffeny said in the statement. “We had just bought our first home together, and he worked hard every single day to make sure our children had what they needed. His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered. I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone.”

Gauffeny is expecting their fifth child, LULAC said.

