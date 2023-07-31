Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Top adds to make now as MLB trade deadline looms

With the MLB trade deadline just one day away, the hottest fantasy baseball pickups in the next few days will likely be players who get a boost in value as the result of a deadline deal. This list could include relievers on teams that trade their closer away or bench players who move into full-time roles on non-contenders. That being said, fantasy managers can’t waste the chance to get valuable production this week. Most of the players in this article have earned a spot due to their ability to provide short-term value while we monitor deadline deals for those who could possibly help on a long-term basis.

Giovanny Gallegos (RP, St. Louis Cardinals, 44%)

With Jordan Hicks shipped to Toronto, Gallegos (8 SV in 2023) is the heavy favorite to get the next save chance for the Cardinals. Ryan Helsley could complicate the ninth-inning picture when he returns from the IL at some point in August, but the recommendation here is to add Gallegos for immediate help and figure out the rest when Helsley eventually returns.

Adam Ottavino (RP, New York Mets, 31%)

With David Robertson now a member of the Marlins, Ottavino is the favorite to receive future Mets save chances. The right-hander has compiled six saves this season, which makes him the only member of the current relief corps to have more than two. Of course, there is a chance that Ottavino could be traded by tomorrow afternoon, but he will be quite valuable down the stretch if that doesn’t happen.

Ranger Suárez (SP, Philadelphia Phillies, 28%)

Suárez has been acceptable across 13 starts since returning from a season-opening IL stint, posting a 4.22 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP. I don’t view him as a long-term option in leagues of 12 teams or less, but he is a solid streamer for this week, as he has two favorable starts, at Miami and home to the Royals.

Cristopher Sánchez (SP, Philadelphia Phillies, 40%)

Managers who have roster room to look ahead a few days can grab Sánchez for his favorable matchup against the lowly Royals offense (.676 OPS) on Friday. With a 2.66 ERA, a 0.91WHIP and a 41:8 K:BB ratio across nine starts, the southpaw has pitched well enough to be more than a streamer.

Brandon Belt (1B, Toronto Blue Jays, 3%)

Belt typically hits high in the lineup against right-handed starters, which is a matchup that the Blue Jays will have six times this week. Although his season-long numbers are not especially impressive, the veteran has improved after a slow start by posting an .857 OPS since May 1.

Carlos Santana (1B, Milwaukee Brewers, 14%)

Going from the Pirates to the Brewers isn’t as much of a lineup upgrade for Santana as some managers might believe. But the slugger is getting an upgrade with his home park, which is an important detail for a slow-footed slugger. Santana hit out of the three-hole during his initial two games with Milwaukee and continued exposure to that spot could lead to plenty of R+RBI.

Nolan Jones (1B/OF, Colorado Rockies, 22% rostered)

Jones has been an anomaly this season, as one of the few Colorado hitters in recent years who has had as much success on the road as at home. He also has balanced splits, which should keep him in the lineup against lefties and right-handed starters. Jones should be started in most leagues for the next three days, assuming the cramps he suffered Sunday don't sideline him, while the Rockies work at offense-inducing Coors Field against the Padres.

Chris Taylor (2B/3B/SS/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers, 19%)

The Dodgers have a handful outfielders who fare best against righties, with Taylor as one of their few options who prefers facing southpaws. This may be the best series all season to stream Taylor, as the Dodgers are set to face left-handed starters in all three games against an A’s squad that owns a 5.81 ERA. Kike Hernandez (10%) is another right-handed-hitting Los Angeles player who makes sense at the outset of this week.

Trent Grisham (OF, San Diego Padres, 8%)

Grisham is a rarity as a left-handed hitter who has fared better against southpaws than right-handers in his career. He could put a ball into the outfield seats during three games at Coors Field, especially with the Rockies scheduled to deploy three starters with an ERA over 4.75, two of which throw from the left side.

Sal Frelick (OF, Milwaukee Brewers, 42%)

I’m not sure that Frelick can be a mainstay on shallow-league rosters, but he deserves a spot in 12-team formats this week when the club plays seven games against subpar pitching staffs from the Nats and Pirates. As a left-handed hitter, Frelick should enjoy the opportunity to face right-handed starters in five of the contests. Although the sample size is small, the rookie has gotten off to a good start by reaching base at a .438 clip.