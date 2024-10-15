Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Flex (Half-PPR)

We're onto Week 7, folks! We're now through six weeks of the fantasy football season and have had the opportunity to reassess our preseason misses. One of the biggest preseason misses was the value that veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin could have with rookie Jayden Daniels under center.

After years of waiting for the right quarterback to come along and contribute to his fantasy relevance, it appears that Daniels is the right answer. Through just six games, McLaurin has already matched last year's receiving touchdown total, scoring in three of the last four games. Though it was a slow start to the year establishing the Daniels-McLaurin connection, it's official that he's back into consideration as an every week flex, and more than that.

Find out how high our team has McLaurin ranked this week in our Week 7 flex rankings as he gets prepped to take on the Carolina Panthers, ranked top 10 in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing wideouts:

Who are your favorite flex plays in Week 7? And who are you sitting to play them?