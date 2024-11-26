Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping to make room for Week 13 waiver wire pickups

The following is an excerpt from the latest edition of Yahoo's fantasy football newsletter, Get to the Points! If you like what you see, you can subscribe for free here.

A players-to-drop column will never be one-size-fits-all, so season these recommendations to taste.

Audric Estimé, RB, Broncos (26%)

He made sense as a pickup not long ago, but he was third in backfield usage last week, behind Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin. The future is unwritten, but Estimé is too buried right now to dream about a playoff upside. Denver also has a Week 14 bye.

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube or wherever you listen.

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers (57%)

I understand you might have held him all season, so there's the Endowment Effect at work. Just understand what Brooks is, merely a contingency pick behind breakout star Chuba Hubbard. This secondary role has a very low ceiling.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins (64%)

To be fair, Jaylen Wright hasn't done much of late, either. But both backs are considerably behind starter De'Von Achane, and if Achane were to get hurt, there's no guarantee the 32-year-old Mostert would assume a heavy workload.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers (53%)

I'm not saying you have to drop him, but you should at least consider it. Johnston has only secured two of his last 13 targets, and he was a hot mess during Monday's bagel (multiple drops, no catches).

Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans (66%)

He's stuck on zero touchdowns for the season and he only saw two catches in Week 12, understandable with Nico Collins healing up. Houston also has a Week 14 bye to deal with.