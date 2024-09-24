Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Defense

Remember the good ol' days (Weeks 1 and 2), when you could simply stream your defense against the lifeless Carolina Panthers offense? Those days are long gone, apparently, as the Panthers finally showed some fight with quarterback Andy Dalton under center. In Week 3, Dalton led the team to their first win of the season, scoring 36 points in an outing that produced 437 yards of total offense.

Now, moving forward, we'll have to find a new defense to stream against. Maybe, just maybe, that team is the Tennessee Titans, who have plenty of talent on offense but can't seem to get out of their own way with quarterback Will Levis.

This week, the Titans will face the Miami Dolphins, whose defense has looked middle-of-the-pack so far this season, but could be forced to step up without the star power on offense under QB Tua Tagovailoa, out on IR with a concussion. Can you trust this fantasy defense — yet to score more than 7 points in an outing — this week?

Our fantasy analysts are here to help you identify a potential winner at D/ST this week with their Week 4 defense rankings.

Who will you start at D/ST in Week 4?