Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings (Half-PPR)

We're officially through four weeks of the fantasy football season, and somehow, it feels like we've learned almost nothing about the ecosystem of the 2024 NFL season. The one thing we have learned? Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is very good — both for real life NFL purposes and fantasy purposes.

Daniels is averaging just over 278 passing plus rushing yards per game through the first four weeks of the season, totaling 7 touchdowns (3 pass TD, 4 rush TD) to just 1 interception while carrying the Commanders to a 3-1 start.

Unfortunately, not all lineup decisions will be as easy as the one Daniels managers will face at quarterback this season (AKA, you start him — no matter what). Further shaking up the decision-making process, is the start of bye weeks, as fantasy football managers will be without players on the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans in Week 5.

So, here to help you make your most challenging start/sit decisions, the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy present their Week 5 fantasy football rankings at each position:

Good luck with your Week 5 matchups!