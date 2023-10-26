Fantasy Football Full-PPR Week 8 Rankings

Man, what a gift it is to roster Travis Kelce. The veteran superstar tight end put on a vintage performance in Week 7, catching 12-of-13 targets for 179 yards and touchdown.

His 35.90 fantasy points in Week 7 led all players — yes, all players — on the full-PPR leaderboard.

Let us remind you that Kelce is a tight end.

Now imagine if we had a few tight ends who were capable of that kind of ceiling week in and week out.

Check out Kelce and all the rest in our full PPR rankings for Week 8:

