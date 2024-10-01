Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

In a year of absolute chaos at the tight end position, there is one consistent option that's flying under the radar as a potential trade target in your leagues. If you haven't yet solved the position (none of us have), consider a look at Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson.

Though he's still seeking his first touchdown of the season, he continues to be a go-to option for QB Dak Prescott on an offense currently executing the third-highest pass play percentage in the league (66.8%). Ferguson missed Week 2 with a knee injury and still ranks fifth at the position with 16 total targets — a solid option for those fantasy managers looking for a safer floor than other tight ends have provided so far this season.

If you're unable to snag a share of Jake Ferguson, or just looking for other options, our team of fantasy football analysts are here to help you navigate the waters of the week to come. Here's a look at our team's Week 5 tight end rankings to help you set your fantasy football lineups:

Which tight end will deliver the highest output in Week 5?