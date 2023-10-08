Fantasy Football Early Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are some options to consider putting in a waiver for ahead of Week 6, which is when byes come into play.

Roschon Johnson (41% rostered) and D'Onta Foreman (7% rostered), RBs, Chicago Bears

The Bears offense has been firing on all cylinders the past two weeks, giving hope that fantasy managers could finally confidently play their stars. That includes their running game, as starting back Khalil Herbert looked on the verge of having a huge game against the Commanders. Unfortunately, a freak play resulted in Herbert suffering an ankle injury. He tried to force his way back into the game, showcasing his toughness but was ultimately ruled out.

It was reported early Sunday that Herbert has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain that will cause him to miss at least a few weeks. Rookie Roschon Johnson looked like Herbert's direct backup in the game, but he, too, was hurt in the contest (with a possible concussion). D'Onta Foreman was a healthy scratch.

Moving forward, it's expected that Johnson (if he clears the concussion protocol, of course) and Foreman (who's proven himself able to produce when called upon) will share the load in Herbert's stead. And if the Bears offense is for real — as in, if they were what they've showed these past few weeks — well, then their running backs should produce for fantasy purposes. Both Johnson and Foreman should be added.

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts (9% rostered)

Anthony Richardson suffered a shoulder injury that would ultimately rule him out of the Colts' Week 5 game against the Titans. Backup Gardner Minshew would come in and help lead the Colts to victory.

While Minshew doesn't possess the electric running ability and explosive talent of Richardson, he does provide more stability in the passing game. Rookie receiver Josh Downs was one of the beneficiaries, securing all six targets for 97 yards.

If Richardson has to miss time that'll mean more Minshew Mania, which could mean more consistency from Downs and Michael Pittman Jr. With Downs widely available, he's worth an increase in rostership.