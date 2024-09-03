Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: WRs (Full-PPR)

Welcome to the 2024 NFL season, where fantasy football managers are bound for yet another year of ups and downs, hopefully culminating in a fantasy championship and plenty of bragging rights on your end specifically.

Fantasy managers were sweating out much of the offseason while their favorite stars were seeking new market-setting contract extensions. Luckily, most of those situations have resolved, with CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown and Brandon Aiyuk (among others) all getting top-of-the-market extensions.

The last remaining holdout is Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, who continues to sit out of practice holding out in hopes of receiving his own long-term deal with the team, though he's got two years left on his contract which gives the team less incentive to prioritize it when looking at the big picture. Given his standing at the top of fantasy draft boards and in turn, our rankings as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, his presence (or absence) in Week 1 has the potential to shake up WR rankings for Week 1 in the fantasy football world.

Whether you've drafted Chase with your first-round pick and looking for an insurance policy or you're looking for the best streamers, our analysts are here to help make your lineup decisions with their Week 1 PPR wide receiver rankings:

Which WR will top the full-PPR leaderboard in Week 1?