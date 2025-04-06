Final Four 2025: How to watch Florida vs. Houston in the men's national championship game on Monday

The national championship game is officially set.

No. 1 Florida and No. 1 Houston will square off in the title game on Monday night from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Florida is searching for its first national championship since 2007, while Houston is back in the title game for the first time in more than four decades.

The Gators had to rally back to knock off Auburn in the Final Four on Saturday. Walter Clayton Jr. dropped 34 points in what ended up being a historic outing from him to lead the comeback, and they shut down Johni Broome almost completely in the second half. Clayton is now the first player since Larry Bird in 1979 to drop back-to-back 30-point games this deep in the NCAA tournament.

Then in the second game, Houston pulled off an all-time comeback to stun Cooper Flagg and Duke. The Cougars were down by double digits in the second half, but Duke made just one field goal in the final 10:31 of the game to let them right back in it. Houston then scored seven points in just 15 seconds to secure the wild win. The Cougars, who last made it to the title game in 1984, will now have a shot at their first national championship in program history.

Here's everything you need to know to follow Monday's national championship game.

NCAA tournament national championship game tip time

Monday, April 7

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 1 Houston

When: 8:50 p.m. ETWhere: Alamodome | San Antonio, TexasTV: CBSBroadcast Crew: Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson, Gene Steratore