Five arrested in connection with a shooting that injured Indiana judge and his wife, police say

Police in Indiana announced the arrests of five people in connection with the shooting of an Indiana state judge and his wife at their home earlier this week.

In a news release posted to social media late Thursday night Lafayette police named five individuals from the city, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis, and Lexington, Kentucky, who face charges ranging from attempted murder to obstruction of justice.

Steven Meyer, a Tippecanoe Superior Court judge, and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, were injured Sunday afternoon in the attack at their Lafayette home. Steven Meyer suffered an injury to his arm and Kimberly Meyer an injury to her hip, according to authorities.

According to the news release, Raylen Ferguson, 38, Thomas Moss, 43, Blake Smith, 32, Amanda Milsap, 45, and Zenada Greer, 61, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

A spokesperson for Layfette police did not immediately respond to messages on Friday seeking further comment on the charges and the investigation.

None of the five people facing charges had attorneys listed in public records as of Friday morning. Moss and Milsap are being held in the Tippecanoe County jail in Indiana and Greer at the Fayette County Detention Center in Kentucky, all without bond.

Ferguson, Moss and Smith each face at least nine felony charges, including attempted murder, according to court records. Milsap faces charges of bribery and obstruction of justice and Zenada faces charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

