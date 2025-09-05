Former Boston city councilor sentenced to prison over kickback scheme

BOSTON — (AP) — A former Boston city councilor, who was the first African immigrant and Muslim American elected to the body, was sentenced Friday to a month in prison after she plead guilty to federal corruption charges.

Tania Fernandes Anderson pleaded guilty in May to one count each of wire fraud and theft concerning a program receiving federal funds. In exchange, prosecutors dropped four wire fraud counts against the 46-year-old lawmaker. Along with the prison sentence, she received three years supervised release and was ordered to pay back $13,000.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani called her crimes “serious” and “heartbreaking” given the support she had among her constituents. Talwani said she wanted to impose a just sentence that served as a deterrent but also was in line with sentences of similar offenses.

“Everybody gives their tax dollars to the government assuming it will be managed properly and used appropriately,” Talwani said. “It is a breach of the trust that we put in our government employees, elected officials.”

Fernandes Anderson address the judge, asking for forgiveness from her family and constituents. She repeatedly broke down as she said she didn't want to be seen as a victim and repeatedly said she was taking responsibility for her crimes.

“I feel disgusted,” she said, with a courtroom of supporters looking on. “I can't forgive myself for my behavior ... I feel like this will weigh on me for the rest of my life.”

Prosecutors said Fernandes Anderson was going through financial difficulties in 2023, partly because the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission told her it would fine her $5,000 for hiring immediate family members, according to prosecutors. Council members aren’t permitted to hire immediate family members as paid staff.

Fernandes Anderson told her relative that she would give her a $13,000 bonus, which was more than twice as much as the combined bonuses she gave to the rest of the staff. After taxes, the staffer received about $10,000. She withdrew the money in several bank transactions in May and June of 2023 before exchanging texts to meet Fernandes Anderson in a City Hall bathroom that June 9, where she gave Fernandes Anderson $7,000 of the money.

The government sought a sentence of one year and one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release and restitution in the amount of $13,000. They argued the crimes were part of a pattern of fraud in which she put herself first over her constituents.

Fernandes Anderson could have faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each of the fraud charges. The theft count carried a penalty of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

“What this case has laid bare is that Fernandes Anderson’s tenure as City Councilor was marked by anything but true faith and allegiance to her constituents and to the city of Boston,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum.

“Fernandes Anderson acted contrary to the law and impartiality. Fernandes Anderson’s bribe scheme is part of a larger pattern of putting herself first over her constituents, a pattern of fraud marked by concealment and material omissions, and even worse a pattern of creating false narratives that only exacerbate Fernandes Anderson’s fraudulent practices.”

Attorneys for Fernandes Anderson portrayed her as someone who wasn't equipped to take on all the responsibilities of a councilwoman and had acknowledged she made mistakes including hiring friend and relatives in violation of conflict of interest rules. Still, they requested she receive probation, since she is a first-time offender.

"Ms. Fernandes Anderson’s instinct was to use her authority to uplift those she was closest to. She did not fully appreciate her role as a public steward, the need to set appropriate boundaries, and the importance of avoiding financial entanglements," her attorneys wrote in their sentencing memorandum that included several letters of support from relatives, friends and members of her Muslim community.

“Ms. Fernandes Anderson is devastated to have disappointed those who placed their trust in her,” they wrote. “Although she cannot fully repair this breach of trust, she has resolved to be accountable for it. Ms. Fernandes Anderson has accepted responsibility, tendered a guilty plea, and relinquished her seat on the council.”

