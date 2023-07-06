Former LLWS sensation Mo'ne Davis is a Dodgers intern with her sights set on front-office career

Mo'ne Davis is one of the great stories of the Little League World series, a breakout star in 2014 who became the first girl to win and pitch a shutout in Williamsport.

Now, at 22 years old, she's an intern for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Times recently profiled the former pitching standout who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated at 13 years old. She's stayed close to the game since her star turn.

Davis played softball in college at Hampton University. She's worked with MLB on broadcast and social media projects. She interned in 2021 for the D.C. Grays, a college summer baseball team in the nation's capital. There, she called games for the team's online streams.

Now she's working with the Dodgers on their video production team. While her focus there remains on broadcast, her aspirations are shifting. Her goal now is to work in the front office of a baseball team.

“Since eighth grade, I wanted to go into broadcasting,” Davis told the Times. “But over time, just learning more about the sport, I wanted to learn about the business side of the sport, to go in that direction. ...

“Hopefully, I can work my way up to a front-office position. Maybe a GM. We’ll see where it takes me.”

Davis recently graduated from Hampton with a degree in communications. She's one of 20 interns for the Dodgers from a group of roughly 5,000 applications, according to the Times. Director of Dodgers Productions Erick Vazquez told the Times that she aced the hiring process.

“I think we would have hired her whether or not she was who she was,” Vazquez said. “That’s how impressive she was in her interview.”

Her duties include working on production for the Dodgers' video board, editing highlight packages and producing content for the team's socials media. For the most part, she remains behind the scenes, a departure from her previous work with MLB that saw her frequently in front of the camera.

14-year MLB veteran and stealer of 400+ bases @rajai11davis walked @aj_andrews_ and @Monee__11 through some of the movement assessments at the #MLBDraftCombine. pic.twitter.com/rR5cLf6HUB — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 18, 2022

Like many other young aspiring professionals, Davis is gaining exposure and skills wherever she can. There's plenty of time to hone in on the precise career path. For now, she's sure of thing.

“Making sure I’m not making Little League the peak of my life,” she said. “I have so much more to go.”