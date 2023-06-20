Former No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis hits double in first MLB at-bat with Pirates

Henry Davis made his major league debut on Monday night, and wasted no time at the plate.

Davis, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft, was called up from the team’s Triple-A affiliate on Sunday and placed into right field for the Pirates’ game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Davis, who hit seventh in their lineup, then drilled a shot into left field that had him jogging safely into second base in his very first at-bat.

FIRST MAJOR LEAGUE HIT FOR HENRY DAVIS! pic.twitter.com/h9D5JUXJqL — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 20, 2023

Davis was selected first in the amateur draft out of Louisville in 2021. The catcher started the season out with the team’s Double-A affiliate, and was then promoted to their Triple-A team in Indianapolis on June 4.

The goal was for him to split time catching there with fellow prospect Endy Rodriguez, but they quickly threw him into the outfield instead. While there, Davis hit .286 and had a home run and three RBI in 10 games. So on Sunday, they pulled him from the lineup and promoted him to the major leagues.

"Watching him play, how he carries himself, you can definitely tell he's a different caliber of [a] baseball player than most," Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller said of Davis, via The Associated Press . "I think just the way he carries himself and his game speaks for itself, obviously. I don't think there's too much question of how good he is."

It’s not clear when the Pirates will move Davis behind the plate, though he'll likely get there eventually. The team already has veteran catchers Jason Delay and Austin Hedges in place, so there's not much of a rush.

So for now, Davis is more than content playing in the outfield.

"If I can help the Pirates win in right, I'm excited about it," Davis said.

The Pirates entered Monday’s game against the Cubs, the first of a three game series, on a six game losing streak and have lost nine of their last 11 games. They are now third in the NL Central, though are just 2.5 games back from the Milwaukee Brewers.