Former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner joining Commanders, reuniting with HC Dan Quinn

Bobby Wagner will have at least one more stop before retirement and, likely, the Hall of Fame.

The Seattle Seahawks linebacker is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal reportedly contains $6 million in guarantees with a max value of $8.5 million.

Sources: #Seahawks perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is signing with the #Commanders on a 1-year deal worth a max value of $8.5M, a deal that includes $6M in guarantees.



Dan Quinn was with Wagner a decade ago in Seattle, now they’re back. A splash for Washington. pic.twitter.com/QPcsF0y9mt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

This article will be updated with more information.