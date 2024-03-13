National

Former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner joining Commanders, reuniting with HC Dan Quinn

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Bobby Wagner will have at least one more stop before retirement and, likely, the Hall of Fame.

The Seattle Seahawks linebacker is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal reportedly contains $6 million in guarantees with a max value of $8.5 million.

This article will be updated with more information.

Most Read