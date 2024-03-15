Free Agency fantasy winners and losers: Time to believe in Atlanta again? Time to panic in Minny?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Of course we have to do winners and losers for the first week of NFL free agency. No better co-host than Dalton Del Don to join Matt Harmon on this traditional endeavor. Del Don and Harmon identify which teams, players and fantasy ecosystems improved the most this week and which took a step back.

Note: This was recorded prior to Keenan Allen and Marquise Brown news, follow @MattHarmon_BYB for full reaction to the latest free agency news.

1:05 - Titans steal away Calvin Ridley from Jacksonville

8:55 - Carolina finally has a real WR in Diontae Johnson

16:05 - Does Ridder-Rondale Moore trade mean Arizona is targeting Marvin Harrison Jr?

17:55 - Is Sam Howell really going to compete with Geno Smith in Seattle?

20:30 - Joe Flacco is a perfect backup signing in Indy

22:15 - Harmon reacts in real time to Bills signing Curtis Samuel

24:45 - Free Agency Winners and Losers

25:20 - Winner: Atlanta Falcons

28:20 - Loser: Minnesota Vikings

31:37 - Winner: Kyren Williams

33:45 - Loser: Las Vegas Raiders

37:15 - Loser: Justin Fields

39:25 - Winner: Joe Mixon and Fantasy hipsters who like Bengals other RBs

42:30 - Winners: Josh Jacobs + Derrick Henry

49:28 - Loser: Trevor Lawrence

52:20 - Loser: Tyjae Spears + Tony Pollard

53:15 - Harmons sneaky winner

54:20 - Del Don's sneaky loser

57:40 - Matt's biggest loser: New York Giants

