Free Agency Panic Meter: CJ Stroud, DK Metcalf, Drake Maye, JSN and more | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

One of our favorite segments from the regular season makes it's return to put a stamp on our free agency coverage. The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy people are nervous about some moves made in free agency. Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland joins Matt Harmon to react to people's panic submissions and determine if it's time for no panic, some panic or TOTAL panic for certain players and situations.

(3:00) - Reaction Bengals locking up Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

(11:10) - Panic Meter submissions: Chiefs, CJ Stroud, JSN, Steelers

(36:10) - Panic Meter submissions: Josh Downs, Dolphins, Drake Maye, Garrett Wilson

(1:01:15) - Situations Dwain and Matt are nervous about

