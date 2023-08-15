Georgia grand jury hears Trump case: Live updates

Another potential indictment against former President Donald Trump looms as a Georgia grand jury hears evidence in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s long-running investigation into attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

It would be the fourth indictment in five months for Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. He is the first former president ever to be criminally charged.

Yahoo News is providing live updates, reactions and instant analysis of Trump’s potential indictment in the blog below.