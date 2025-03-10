Giants reportedly get DT Roy Robertson-Harris

The New York Giants are bringing in a veteran defensive lineman, striking a two-year, $10 million deal with Roy Robertson-Harris on Monday, according to the NFL Network.
Robertson-Harris was released by the Seattle Seahawks last week.
WFTV Now
WFTV Severe Weather Coverage
Continuous coverage of severe weather moving through Central Florida
The New York Giants are bringing in a veteran defensive lineman, striking a two-year, $10 million deal with Roy Robertson-Harris on Monday, according to the NFL Network.
Robertson-Harris was released by the Seattle Seahawks last week.