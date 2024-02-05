Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift and Céline Dion embrace, Lizzo and SZA reunite and more behind-the-scenes moments you didn't see on TV

It was a night to remember as the biggest names in music celebrated the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles — and they did it in style.

Performances by the likes of Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel and Annie Lennox left the audience in awe. Celine Dion presented Taylor Swift with the Grammy for Album of the Year, marking the first time any artist has won the category a record four times. Not to mention, stars like Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Jay-Z, Mariah Carey and Olivia Rodrigo were seen jamming out in the crowd and catching up between live performances and commercial breaks.

Not every moment from the ceremony made it to the live broadcast. From standing ovations to behind-the-scenes camaraderie, the 2024 Grammys were a testament to the power and beauty of music.

Here are some of the best moments you missed.