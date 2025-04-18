Gregg Popovich reportedly stable at home after experiencing a medical episode at a restaurant

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich reportedly experienced a medical incident at a restaurant Tuesday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a medical incident at a restaurant on Tuesday night and he is now home, stable and doing fine. Popovich had a mild stroke in November and missed the rest of the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2025

Details regarding the incident were not immediately available. Popovich is reportedly at home and stable, according to Charania.

Popovich, 76, coached just five games for the Spurs during the 2024-25 NBA season before suffering a mild stroke. He missed the rest of the season due to the medical episode. Mitch Johnson served as the team's interim head coach during Popovich's absence.

Reports suggested Popovich made progress throughout the season, and was healthy enough to address the team in person after the All-Star break. As the regular season came to a close, the Spurs were reportedly going to let Popovich decide if he wanted to return and coach the team next season.

