Grizzlies reportedly trade Xavier Tillman to Celtics for two second-round picks

The Memphis Grizzlies are sending forward Xavier Tillman to the Boston Celtics in exchange for two second-round picks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has been out of the Grizzlies' lineup for about a month as he deals with a knee injury. He last played in the team's 116-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 3.

Over 34 appearances this season, the big man is averaging six points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and one block in 20.6 minutes.

