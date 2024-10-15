Grizzlies, Scotty Pippen Jr. reportedly agree to guaranteed multi-year contract

After excelling with the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-way deal last season, Scotty Pippen Jr. has reportedly agreed to a multi-year guaranteed contract with the franchise.

Pippen's Klutch Sports representatives Rich Paul and agent Shy Saee confirmed the deal to ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not reported.

Pippen, 23, is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. He went undrafted in 2022 after an All-SEC career at Vanderbilt. He played limited action in six games with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 season on a two-way contract.

He was waived by the Lakers prior to the 2023-24 season, then signed a two-way deal with the Grizzlies in January. He played 21 games including 16 starts down the stretch, averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.7% on 3.4 3-point attempts per game.

That performance ultimately earned him a standard NBA contract in Memphis. A two-way guard, Pippen projects to back up starters Ja Morant and Marcus Smart. He'll have an opportunity for an increased role following the offseason retirement of Derrick Rose.